The striker of the Norwegian national team Erling Haaland shared his expectations for the clash in the round of 16 of the World Cup against Brazil, BTA reported.

The match will be held on July 5 in East Rutherford, USA.

„This is probably one of the most significant moments. I have never played such an important match for Norway in my life and I have never experienced anything like this. It will be great. I like Brazil myself; I have many friends there, I know many people from there. It will be a special match. Brazil has 200 million people to choose from. They have Champions League winners, Premier League winners and the best footballers in the world - because this is Brazil," Globo quoted Holland as saying.

In the round of 16, Norway beat Ivory Coast (2:1), while Brazil beat Japan (2:1).

Meanwhile, it became clear that a couple from a Norwegian village named their newborn baby after football star Erling Haaland amid the emotions throughout the country accompanying the World Cup in North America, the TV channel TV2 reported.

The baby girl was born at the exact minute - the 86th - when Haaland scored the winning goal for the Norwegian national team over Ivory Coast in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup, and therefore received the female version of the striker's name - "Erle".