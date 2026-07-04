Morocco is the first quarter-finalist of the World Cup

Azzedine Unahi scored two goals and Morocco won 3:0 against Canada in the first match of the round of 16 of the World Cup, with which the "maple leaves" became the first eliminated host of the 2024 World Cup. The Africans will meet France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

Canada started more actively in attack and quickly settled in the opponent's half and came to several chances, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou reflected the shots of Jonathan David and Tanitolua Oluwaise, BTA reported.

Morocco shot only once at the Canadian goal through Sufian Rahimi, who appeared in the game in the 22nd minute in place of the injured Ismael Saibari. However, the African player failed to score and the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Morocco entered the match as favorites given their fourth place in Qatar 2022 and the team defended their position in the second half. Already in the 47th minute, Achraf Hakimi played a static position on the ground and found Unahi on the arc, who scored with a precise shot into the left corner. He added a second goal to his account in the 82nd minute after a pass from Brahim Diaz and Morocco led 2-0. Rahimi, in turn, shaped the final score in the eighth minute of added time on a counterattack.

The Africans' opponent will be the winner of the match between France and Paraguay, which starts at midnight. The quarter-final will be played on July 9 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with a starting time of 23:00 Bulgarian time.