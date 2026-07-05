Real Madrid and Vinicius renew contract talks

Real Madrid and winger Vinicius Junior have agreed to resume talks over a new contract after the World Cup so as not to distract him from the tournament, reported "Marca", BTA reported.

Vinicius could start talks with other clubs on January 1, 2027, if he fails to renew his contract by then.

The main disagreement remains financial. Under the current agreement, the 25-year-old striker earns approximately 20 million euros per season, while the Brazilian's managers are hoping for a salary increase to approximately 30 million euros per year. Real Madrid consider such conditions unlikely.

In the 2025/26 season, Vinicius has made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists.