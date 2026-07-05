Ronaldo: I will end when I want, not when you want

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo answered a question about his retirement from the national team ahead of the World Cup round of 16 match against Spain.

The Portugal-Spain match will take place on July 6 at 10:00 p.m.

„It's been like this since I joined the national team at 18, and that won't change. I'm always there, body and spirit. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role. I'll end my career, as I said a few years ago, when I want, not when you want. "I think asking the same question over and over again is a waste of time," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by AS.

Ronaldo has 232 caps for Portugal, scoring 146 goals. With the national team, the forward became European champion in 2016 and won the Nations League twice (seasons 2018/19 and 2024/25).