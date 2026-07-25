40-year-old World Cup sensation finds new team

Legendary Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will officially continue his career with Chilean giants Colo-Colo. The news was confirmed by the club through a post on the social network X, with which the leader of the Chilean championship announced the attraction of the experienced goalkeeper as a free agent.

The 40-year-old Vozinha was among the great heroes of Cape Verde during the 2026 World Cup. With his impressive saves, he played a key role in the historic performance of the island nation, which reached the round of 16 of the tournament – the greatest success in the history of the national team.

Meanwhile, the free agent transfer market continues to offer interesting deals, among which the most notable in recent hours is the transfer of Turkish international Zeki Celik to Juventus, after his contract with Roma expired at the end of June.