Glushkova retired in the semifinals of the tournament in Horb

The Bulgarian national player for the “Billie Jean King“ Cup Denislava Glushkova ended her participation in the semifinals of the clay tournament in the German city of Horb with a prize fund of 40,000 euros, BTA reports. The 22-year-old Bulgarian ended her match against the No. 2 seed Daeyeon Baek from the Republic of Korea with a score of 2:6, 0:4. The South Korean occupies the 256th place in the world rankings.

Despite her elimination, Glushkova made a strong performance during the week. The Bulgarian, currently ranked No. 448 in the world, recorded three consecutive victories to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Reaching the last four of the tournament is another good performance for Glushkova, who continues to accumulate valuable points and experience on the professional tour.