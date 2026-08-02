CSKA may send Piedraita on loan to another team

CSKA may send Alejandro Piedraita on loan until the end of the season, who is increasingly rarely found a place in the "reds". The Colombian came to the club at the beginning of the year, but since then he has only shone in the derby with Slavia last season, in which he scored a phenomenal goal with a back scissors, writes "Mach Telegraf".

The 23-year-old left winger has taken part in two matches since the beginning of the current campaign, in which he comes on as a reserve at the end. He played 14 minutes against Slavia in the first round of the championship and performed under all criticism. Before that, he appeared in the game in the 85th minute. at home with Derry City in the Europa League. It is very likely that Piedraita will be sent to Botev Vratsa at least until the winter.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the “army“ Hristo Yanev is expected to change the formation again for the home game against Dunav Ruse. Most likely, he will go for 4-1-4-1 and will rest some of his main players, with whom he fought the battle with Qarabag. At the same time, it is expected that for the first time since the beginning of the season, James Eto'o, the team's #1 player from last season, will be among the starters against the “dragons“.