Juventus officially announced the transfer of Kolo Mouani

Juventus officially announced the transfer of Randal Kolo Mouani from Paris Saint-Germain, who returns to the Italian football giant after spending the second half of the 2024/2025 season on loan with the "bianconeri", BTA reported.

The Turin team announced that they paid 38 million euros for the 27-year-old French striker, who signed a contract until 2031.

In his first period at Juventus, Kolo Mouani scored 10 goals in 22 matches before being loaned from PSG to English Tottenham last campaign.

Randal Kolo Mouani has 32 appearances and 9 goals with the French national team, but missed the World Cup championship earlier in the summer, in which the "Blues" finished fourth.

The Frenchman is the sixth new signing for the "Bianconeri" during the summer transfer window, following striker Lois Openda, who was subsequently loaned to Olympique Lyonnais, attacking players Jeff Ekhator, Jeremy Boga, right-back Zeki Celik, as well as young striker Karim Alaibegovic, whose transfer was announced earlier today.