Russian Kristina Lyutova triumphs in the final of the hard court tournament in Memphis

Russian tennis player Kristina Lyutova triumphed in the final of the hard court tournament of the UTA 250 series in Memphis (USA) with a prize fund of $ 283,347, BTA reported.

With her success against Daria Vidmanova (Czech Republic) after a 1:6, 6:1, 6:2 turnaround in two hours and one minute of play, the 16-year-old Russian became the youngest winner of a trophy on the UTA circuit since 2019. Lyutova is also the first tennis player born in 2010 to reach the semifinals or final of such a competition.

The Russian, ranked 229th in the UTA rankings, came through the qualifiers and recorded four consecutive victories on her way to the title clash, including against world number 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia).

In the final against Vidmanova, Lyutova fell behind in the aggregate score after an uncertain start to the match, but responded with a strong second part of her own.

In the deciding set, the Russian started with two consecutive breaks and led 4:0. Vidmanova managed to return one break and reduce to 2:4, but Lyutova immediately won her opponent's next serve. She had three championship points on her own serve, but instead of closing the match, she allowed a break. Ultimately, on her fourth match point, this time on her opponent's serve, the young Russian managed to secure victory.