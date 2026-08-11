Sports on TV on Tuesday (August 11)

Today, Tuesday, August 11, offers extremely exciting emotions for sports fans in Bulgaria.
The current television program is filled with various events from the world of football, tennis, athletics, swimming and snooker. Follow the full schedule by hours and channels so you don't miss the most interesting fights of the day.
Chronological sports program for August 11:
- 06:00 - 12:30 – Mountain biking, swimming (European in Paris) and Snooker (China Open), BNT 3, Eurosport 1.
- 12:30 pm – Athletics: European Championships in Birmingham, Eurosport 1 and BNT 3.
- 3:15 pm – Snooker: China Open, Eurosport 1.
- 6:00 PM – Football: Kairat - Levski (Champions League), Diema sport 1.
- 19:30 - 20:30 – Swimming, Tennis (ATP 1000) and Second League (Yantra - Montana), BNT 3, MAX Sport 1, Diema Sport 2.
- 8:30 PM – Football: CSKA 1948 - Panathinaikos (Conference League), bTV.
- 21:00 - 21:30 – Athletics and Football (Sturm Graz - Fenerbahce), Eurosport 1, BNT 3, MAX Sport 4.