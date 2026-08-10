Official: Liverpool sign Ronald Araujo!

The English giants Liverpool officially announced the signing of the central defender Ronald Araujo hired by Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international will spend the entire 2026/27 season at “Anfield“.

The deal between the two clubs was finalized earlier today after the 27-year-old defender successfully passed the mandatory medical examinations in Merseyside. According to official information from the Spanish club, the contract includes an option for a permanent transfer in the summer of 2027, which is not mandatory. The financial parameters of the buyout amount to around 55 million euros (47.1 million pounds). Liverpool will not pay a transfer fee, but have committed to covering 100% of the player's salary for the loan period.

Why did Liverpool react so urgently to the market?

New Merseyside manager Andoni Iraola found himself in a serious personnel crisis in the defensive line just days before the start of the Premier League. After Ibrahima Konate moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer, the options in defense have sharply decreased. The situation has been further worsened by Joe Gomez's muscle injury in the first pre-season test and Giovanni Leoni's ongoing recovery from a serious cruciate ligament injury.

With new signing Jeremy Jacquet also having fitness problems, captain Virgil van Dijk has been the only fully fit and experienced central defender in the squad so far. The signing of Ronald Araujo provides instant class, as the Uruguayan can operate equally well in the centre of defence and as a right-back. At “Anfield“ he will wear the number 33 shirt.

What does Barcelona gain from the deal?

Although Araujo has re-signed with the Catalans until 2031, he has gradually lost his firm starting place in the plans of coach Hansi Flick, who prefers the pair of Pau Kubarsi and Gerard Martin. Last season, the defender recorded only 1617 minutes of playing time in all competitions.

Araujo's descent down the hierarchy, combined with his huge salary, forced sporting director Deco to look for a way out of the situation. His move to England saves a significant amount of money from the Blaugranas' wage bill. This will allow Barcelona to keep tabs on their remaining players in La Liga and will give a major boost to negotiations with Manchester City over the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri.

A football union between Liverpool and Araujo seems like the perfect solution for both sides at this stage of the transfer window.