CSKA released more tickets! Yanev talks about Maccabi

CSKA has officially put on sale an additional amount of tickets for the long-awaited second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against the Israeli giant Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match will be played on August 13 (Thursday) at 9:00 PM at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia.

Due to the huge interest from the “army“ supporters and the looting of the previous passes, the club's management opened the last two blocks in Sector “B“ (blocks 28 and 29, located on the Sector side „B“). So far, over 13,000 fans have already secured seats in the stands, and the match is expected to become the most attended match in Bulgaria since the beginning of the football season. We recall that in the first match, played on a neutral field in Batumi (Georgia), the team led by Hristo Yanev achieved a crushing victory with 3:0.

Here is when Hristo Yanev's press conference is before the match with Maccabi Tel Aviv

In parallel with the euphoria around the tickets, CSKA also announced its official program for the media appearances before the European clash. The head coach of the “Reds“ Hristo Yanev will give his traditional press conference on Wednesday (August 12) at exactly 12:00. The Bulgarian specialist's briefing will be held in the “Rodina“ hall of the National Stadium.

Later that day, at 18:00, CSKA will hold its last official training session at the club's base in Pancharevo, with the first 15 minutes of it open to journalists. At the same time, the rival from Israel has chosen an unusual tactic - Maccabi Tel Aviv will not train on Bulgarian soil, but The official press conference of the guests will be on Wednesday at 19:30 again at the “Vasil Levski“ stadium.

Additional passes for Sector “B“, as well as the remaining available tickets for Sector “A“ and Sector “G“, can be purchased online through the Eventim system, at the official CSKA store at 12 “Solunska“ Str. and at the stadium ticket offices at “Gurko“ Str.