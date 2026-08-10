Botev Plovdiv defeated Spartak Varna 3:2

Botev Plovdiv achieved an extremely important and dramatic victory with 3:2 vs Spartak Varna in the last match of the fourth round of the domestic efbet League.

The match, played in Plovdiv, offered the fans a real spectacle, including five goals, reversals and two forced interruptions of the game due to problems with the electricity in the area of the “Hristo Botev“ stadium.

The match started excellently for the hosts from the “college“. Already in the 4th minute, Franklin Mascotte intercepted a precise cross by Vladimir Mendes. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar and landed behind the goal line for 1:0, which was also confirmed by the VAR system. Shortly after, the game was stopped for the first time due to an electric shock, which left the facility without lighting for a few seconds.

The pressure of the “yellow-blacks“ gave a new result in the 28th minute, when Assen Chandarov doubled his team's lead after a corner kick taken by Carlos Meotti. The advantage of the Plovdiv team became classic in the 39th minute. Samuel Kalou feinted David Valverde and with a beautiful shot into the upper left corner made the score 3:0.

In the second half, the Varna “falcons“ demonstrated character and began to melt their passivity. In the 58th minute, Botev defender Simeon Petrov scored a ridiculous own goal after a pass from Tomas Silva. A second power outage followed in the 72nd minute due to a major accident in Plovdiv, which again sent the players on a forced break.

At the very end of regular time, the drama became complete. In the second minute of added time, Ahmed Ahmedov received a great pass from Anton Ivanov, overcame his personal keeper and scored in the middle of the goal for the final 3:2.