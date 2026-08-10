Slavia crushed Botev Vratsa 3:0 as a guest

The Slavia Sofia team achieved a clear first success since the start of the new football season in efbet League.

In a match from the fourth round of the championship, played at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium in Vratsa, the “Whites“ prevailed over the local Botev Vratsa with a classic 3:0. All the goals in the match fell in the second half, when the capital's team took full advantage of the personnel advantage and the mistakes in the hosts' defense.

Equal first half without goals

The first half of the match passed without a serious advantage for either team. The game was played mostly in the middle of the field, with no clear scoring opportunities. Logically, the two teams went into the break tied at 0-0, with the only more interesting events being the yellow cards for Diego Ferrareso and Vladimir Miletic from the away team.

A whirlwind start to the second half and a red card for Botev

After the restart, Slavia picked up the pace. The score was opened in the 56th minute, when Roberto Raichev headed in a precise cross, leaving the home team's goalkeeper Marin Orlinov helpless.

The situation for Botev Vratsa deteriorated dramatically in the 70th minute. Experienced defender Ivan Goranov received a second yellow and a red card, leaving his team with 10 men on the field. This predetermined the final outcome of the match, as the Vratsa team did not find the strength to resist.

Vasil Kazaldzhiev's show at the end

Slavia's head coach made key substitutions, putting Vasil Kazaldzhiev in play in place of Umaro Balde in the 79th minute. Just three minutes later, in the 82nd minute, the youngster doubled the lead of the “whites“ after an assist from Vladimir Nikolov.

The final result was formed in the third minute of added time of the match (90+3'), when Kazaldzhiev scored his second goal of the match and sealed the three points for Slavia. With this victory, the Sofia team collected an asset of 5 points, while Botev Vratsa remains at the bottom of the standings with only 1 point won.