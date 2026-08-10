First victory for Nessebar in the Second League: 2:0 against Dobrudzha

The OFC Nessebar team, which returned to professional football, recorded its first triumph since the beginning of the new season in the Second League.

In a match from the third round of the championship, played on Monday evening at the City Stadium, the hosts decisively won 2:0 over the team of Dobrudzha (Dobrich).

The boys of head coach Miroslav Kosev showed enormous aggression and motivation from the first referee's signal. The coach of the “dolphins“ made some surprising changes to the starting lineup, with Hristiyan Ivanov starting in goal instead of Martin Sheytanov, and Stoyan Pergelov, Mohamed Zegay and Daniel Cabanelas also appearing among the starters.

The score was opened in the 11th minute of the match. Nessebar captain Ivan Kolev controlled the ball near the edge of the penalty area and with a precise shot left no chance for the experienced goalkeeper of the guests Dimitar Iliev - 1:0.

The pressure of the hosts continued and led to a second goal just eight minutes later. In the 19th minute, Valentin Dotsev scored in an extremely technical way, scoring his first goal with the Nessebar team and making the final score 2:0.

By the end of the match, Dobrichli tried to get back into the match, but the stable play of the hosts in defense did not allow for any surprises. With this success, Nessebar has collected 3 points in the standings, while Dobrudzha remains with 4 points won after the first three rounds played.