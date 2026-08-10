Alexander Alexandrov: Panathinaikos will not underestimate us

The head coach of CSKA 1948 Alexander Alexandrov expects a radically different and significantly tougher match against the Greek giant Panathinaikosin tomorrow's second leg of the third qualifying round of Conference League.

The first clash in Athens ended in a prestigious 1:1 draw, which left the intrigue for Sofia completely open.

The representatives of the two clubs expressed their expectations at the official press conferences held in Sofia on the evening of August 10, 2026 (the information is current as of 21:02).

Alexander Alexandrov: The tension is entirely in Panathinaikos

The Bulgarian specialist said that his team should approach the match at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" with self-confidence, calmness and measured aggression. According to him, the opponent has a huge financial resource, which automatically shifts the burden of expectations onto the guests.

"Panathinaikos had a week to prepare for this match, and with that they certainly have an advantage. We are preparing match by match and we were thinking about Lokomotiv Sofia, so they had more time to work tactically just for us", Alexandrov commented to reporters, according to the official BTA bulletin (bta.bg/bg/news/sport/1183029-aleksandar-aleksandrov-predi-dvuboya-mezhdu-tsska-1948-i-panatinaykos-v-parviy).

The coach of the "red" added that his group is completely healthy and the players are prepared for any scenario, including a physical battle beyond 100% of their capabilities.

"In the first match there may have been some underestimation on their part, but in the second there will certainly not be. I expect a more difficult match than the one in Athens", the coach of the Bulgarian representative was categorical.

Jakub Neestrup: We score goals, but we are vulnerable in defense

On the other hand, Panathinaikos head coach Jakub Neestrup demonstrated respect for the performance of CSKA 1948, but did not hide the problems in his own ranks, especially in the defensive phase. The Danish specialist stressed that his team must show better efficiency in the second leg.

„We score goals, but we are vulnerable in defense. However, our identity is to attack and control the match“, said Neestrup during his briefing, covered by the Sports Section of BNT (bntnews.bg/news/yakob-neestrup-vkarvame-golove-no-sme-uyazvimi-v-zashtita-1407359news.html).

Neestrup also commented on the enormous pressure in the Greek camp due to the serious summer investments and the high budget:

„The tension is enormous, but that is always the case when you are the coach of Panathinaikos. I have 110% confidence in our squad. We have invested a lot of money and are the favorites, but in football anything can happen. I am sure that the investments made will pay off“, concluded the manager of the "clover".

The match between CSKA 1948 and Panathinaikos will be played on Tuesday, August 11, at 8:30 p.m. in Sofia.