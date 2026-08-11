Levski Goes for Glory in the Champions League

Bulgarian Champion Levski Sofia Faces One of Its Most Serious Challenges This Century on the European Stage Today.

Lead by their Head Coach Julio Velasquez, the “Blues“ Visit Kazakhstani Champion Kairat Almaty in a Decisive Second Leg Match of the Third Preliminary Round of the Champions League. The Match Starts at 6:00 PM Bulgarian Time and Will Be Broadcast Live on DIEMA SPORT.

The Bulgarian Team Enters the Match with a Minimal, But Extremely Valuable Advantage After the First Meeting in Sofia. A Week Ago at the Full-Bundled “Georgi Asparuhov“ Stadium; Levski Forged a 1-0 Victory Thanks to Great Tactical Discipline and support from the stands. Now, however, the stakes are huge - a place in the coveted playoffs to enter the group (league) phase of the most commercial club tournament in the world.

A curious fact is that Kairat will not welcome the “blues“ at their usual home in Almaty. The match will be played at “Turkestan Arena“ in the city of Turkestan - about 830 kilometers west of Almaty. The reason for this change is more than curious: the home stadium is booked for a mega-concert by the world music star Ye (Kanye West). In addition to the long journey, Levski's players will also have to deal with the extreme weather conditions in the region, where thermometers are currently reporting hellish heat.

The main referee of the clash will be the referee from Germany. At the press conference before the match, Julio Velasquez and Brazilian striker Reinaldo showed confidence, stating that the team is in an excellent emotional state and comes out fully focused on forgetting the first match and looking for another victory. The winner of this pair will guarantee participation in the play-off phase, which starts in mid-August.