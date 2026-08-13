PSG beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the European Super Cup

European club champion Paris Saint-Germain defended its title and won the UEFA Super Cup for the second year in a row.

In a highly contested match in Austria, the team led by Luis Enrique prevailed 2-1 over Europa League winner Aston Villa. Thus, the French giant entered elite company, becoming only the fourth team in history to double the trophy in consecutive seasons.

The result at the “Red Bull Arena“ was opened in the 20th minute. Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead with a powerful and precise shot that left goalkeeper Marco Bizot no chance. However, the English did not give up and organized dangerous counterattacks. Just before the referee's signal for a break, in the 45th minute, 17-year-old Brian Maggio volleyed a cross from John McGinn to make it 1:1. With this goal, the teenager broke Patrick Kluivert's record and became the youngest scorer in the history of the tournament.

In the second half, Luis Enrique made a key move, bringing on Ousmane Dembele in place of debutant Manes Aklyush. The rotation gave a quick result. In the 61st minute, it was Dembele who made an excellent pass to Desiree Due, who coolly converted for 2:1. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a lengthy review by VAR, Somali referee Omar Artan awarded the ball to the centre of the net as Matty Cash had covered the striker's position.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa pressed for an equaliser until the end of the match. Substitute Tammy Abraham and Emiliano Buendia both missed clear-cut chances in front of Matvey Safonov's goal. With the defeat, Emery recorded his fourth failed attempt to win the European Super Cup in his coaching career.

After the triumph, PSG will turn their attention to the French competition season, where they will face Lens in the French Super Cup on August 16.