LK: Rapid, Copenhagen and Apoel TA advance

Three teams have already secured their place in the play-off round to enter the main phase of Conference League after the first second legs of the third preliminary round were played.

The Grands FC Copenhagen, Rapid Vienna and Israeli Apoel Tel Aviv with Bulgarian Andrian Kraev in his squad continue their march to Europe.

Here are details about the past key clashes:

Israeli drama for Andrian Kraev and Hapoel Tel Aviv

Bulgarian international Andrian Kraev played the full 90 minutes for his Hapoel Tel Aviv in the dramatic 1:2 loss as a guest of the Polish GKS Katowice. The Israelis, who eliminated the Bulgarian champion Ludogorets in the previous stage, started excellently and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Stav Turiel. The Polish team made a late comeback with goals from Ilya Shkurin in the 83rd minute and a penalty from Arkadiusz Jedrych in the 90th. Despite the defeat, with an aggregate score of 3:2, Kraev's team continues to advance. In the decisive playoff, they will face the Italian giants Atalanta.

A defeat for Copenhagen and the end of Plamen Andreev's European path

The Danish FC Copenhagen left no chance for the Hungarian Debrecen, defeating them with a decisive 5:1 at home (aggregate score 8:1). Mohamed Elyunusi opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, and the legend Balazs Dzjuczak equalized for the guests in the 48th. A penalty shootout by Copenhagen followed – Elyunusi from the penalty spot (58'), Alex Kral (76') and two goals by Andreas Cornelius (78', 90+2') sealed the defeat. Former Levski goalkeeper Plamen Andreev remained on the bench for the Hungarians and watched the elimination from the sidelines.

Rapid Vienna continues its strong run

Austrian Rapid Vienna recorded a routine 2-0 victory at its “Allianz Stadium“ against Estonian Paide Linnameeskond. Marco Tilio opened the scoring in the 38th minute, and Luis Schaub sealed the victory from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. Rapid advance in the tournament with a convincing 6-1 aggregate score and will face Scottish side Hearts in the play-offs.

The remaining second legs of the third qualifying round of the Conference League will be played later on Thursday, 13 August 2026.