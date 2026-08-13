Lyuben Lyubenov to FACT: I am satisfied with our game so far, we play attacking football

Lyuben Milchev Lyubenov was born on March 15, 1985. He led as head coach Bdin Vidin U19 2010; the representative team of Bdin Vidin 2011-2015 in the Third League; Botev Kozloduy 2016 in the Third League, Botev Vratsa U19 2017 Elite Group; Botev Vratsa U17 2018 Elite Group; Botev Vratsa - second team 2019 in the Third League. He is an assistant coach of Botev Vratsa in 2020-2021 in the First League, of CSKA 1948 in 2022 in the Second League, of Spartak Varna in 2023 in the Second League, again of CSKA1948 in 2024 in the First League; CSKA - second team from 2025 in the Second League. Since July of this year, he has been the head coach of CSKA's second team in the Second League, after Valentin Iliev became the sports director of the "reds".

You have been the head coach of CSKA's second team for almost a month, how do you assess the team's performance so far?

I am satisfied with the team's performance in the three matches so far. In addition to the 7 points won, the other important thing for me is that the team plays attacking football and comes out to outperform no matter which opponent we face. Of course, we have a lot of things that we need to correct in the process of working to improve our game in each next match.

What are the strongest sides of the team you lead?

2. Our team is made up of young talented players, purposeful, working every day, believing in success. The three pillars of our concept in CSKA for the development of young players are: Team, Discipline, Work.

What do you expect from the team by the end of the season?

My expectations are to have a strong season, as befits CSKA as a club. More and more young Bulgarian players to enter the football scene, to fight and work constantly and one day reach the first team of CSKA.

How is the team's training going, what do you focus on as a head coach, more on the tactics of the game or the physical preparation of the players?

The training is going very well in excellent conditions provided by the management of CSKA and Mr. Papazki. Tactical and physical training go hand in hand and both are very important components in the development of a young player.

What is the biggest challenge for you as a head coach?

Without a doubt, helping as many young players as possible to reach the CSKA first team.

What are your main goals for the rest of the season and in the long term?

Building young players who play good attacking football.

As a head coach, do you try to stay close to the game of the main CSKA team?

Yes, I am in constant contact with CSKA head coach Hristo Yanev and his team, as well as with sports director Valentin Iliev, there is definitely something to learn from them.

8. How do you select players, what qualities do you look for and tolerate in players?

In CSKA players, in addition to sports and technical qualities, human qualities are also sought, or I will put it this way: Only people who are "born winners" succeed in CSKA. Of course, they also go through a lot of work, discipline and hardship.

Do you have players ready for the first team of CSKA?

There are already young Bulgarian players in the first team, I think there are more who will show that they have a place there.

What is your analysis of the championship so far in the second division?

From the three rounds played so far, I think we have an interesting championship ahead of us, filled with intriguing matches.