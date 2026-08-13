CSKA breaks record for most attended match of the season

CSKA Sofia officially broke the record for the most attended home match of a Bulgarian football club since the start of the current 2026/2027 competition season, reported Sportal.bg.

Hours before the first referee's signal for the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against the Israeli Maccabi (Tel Aviv), the “army“ supporters literally bought up the available gaps, demonstrating unprecedented mobilization.

According to current information as of 16:47 on August 13, 2026, CSKA fans have already purchased over 18,800 tickets, surpassing the previous peak attendance in Bulgaria. [Gong.bg - https://gong.bg/bg-football/evrouchastnici/cska-shte-schupi-rekorda-za-naj-poseten-mach-u-nas-ot-nachaloto-na-sezona-902452] Until now, the record was held by eternal rival Levski Sofia for their home match against Borac, played at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium, whose capacity, however, is significantly more limited. [Sportal.bg - https://sportal.bg/news-2026081312541977668]

Over 25,000 CSKA fans are expected at the National Stadium

Due to the huge influx and increased interest from the fans, the management of the “reds“ took extraordinary measures and opened for sale the last two blocks in Sector “B“ (from Sector “B“). [Focus-news.net - https://www.focus-news.net/sport/3008429.html] Sports analysts and organizers predict that during tonight's match over 25,000 spectators will be present in the stands of the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. [Armymedia.bg - https://armymedia.bg/2026/08/13/%D1%86%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%B2-%D0%B1%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%BA%D1%8A%D0%BC-%D0%BF%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%BE%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5-%D0%B2-%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B3%D0%B0-%D0%B5%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BF/] Such attendance confirms the leading position of the capital's grand in fan support in European tournaments in us.

„Army“ finish what they started after 3:0 in the first match

The graduates of head coach Hristo Yanev enter the long-awaited clash with an extremely comfortable lead. In the first match, played a week ago in the Georgian city of Batumi, CSKA achieved a decisive victory with 3:0 as a nominal guest, thus securing an excellent starting position for qualifying for the next phase. [Novsport.com - https://www.novsport.com/bg-futbol/cska-priema-makabi-na-krachka-ot-pleyofite-na-liga-evropa]

A possible success or successful defense of the lead today will guarantee CSKA participation at least in the main phase of the Conference League, but the team's big goal remains entering the Europa League groups. [Armymedia.bg - https://armymedia.bg/2026/08/13/%D1%86%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%B2-%D0%B1%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%BA%D1%8A%D0%BC-%D0%BF%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%BE%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5-%D0%B2-%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B3%D0%B0-%D0%B5%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BF/]

The match between CSKA and Maccabi (Tel Aviv) starts tonight at 9:00 PM and will be led by the authoritative German referee Daniel Schlager. [Armymedia.bg - https://armymedia.bg/2026/08/13/%D1%86%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%B2-%D0%B1%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%BA%D1%8A%D0%BC-%D0% BF%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%BE%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5-%D0%B2-%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B3%D0%B0-%D0%B5%D0%B2%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BF/]