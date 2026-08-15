Cristian Romero joins Atletico Madrid for €40m

Atletico Madrid have officially signed Argentine central defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham, the Spanish club announced. The deal is worth a total of €40m, with Spanish media reporting that €33m is guaranteed and the remaining €7m is in bonuses.

Romero is Atletico's fourth new signing of the summer transfer window. Head coach Diego Simeone has long liked the Argentine international, with the Madrid club's interest in him dating back to last summer. However, an agreement with Tottenham was not reached at that time.

The two clubs have now finalized negotiations, and Romero has signed a contract with Atletico until June 30, 2031. Thus, the defender will be part of Simeone's long-term project, which continues to renew his squad and seek greater stability in defensive terms.

The Argentine spent several seasons at Tottenham and became one of the key figures in the Londoners' defense. His departure was also accompanied by an emotional message to the English club's supporters, whom he thanked for their support.

For Atletico, bringing in Romero is a serious investment, but also a move that can give the team experience and physical strength in the center of defense. The Argentine is also a world champion with his country's national team since 2022.