Levski hinted at a new transfer - Marko Grujic could return to the Balkans

Levski gave a clear hint that they are preparing the presentation of a new player, and everything points to Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic. The “Blues“ published on their social networks an image stylized as the front page of a newspaper, which reads: “The secret “blue“ weapon for the League of the Rich“ and “Who is the world champion who...“.

The last message points to Grujic, who is part of the Serbian team that won the U-20 World Cup in 2015 at the championship in New Zealand.

The 30-year-old midfielder is a well-known name in European football. He is a product of the Red Star Belgrade academy, after which he moved to Liverpool in 2016. During his career, he also played for Cardiff, Hertha Berlin and Porto, before continuing with the Greek AEK.

Grujic joined AEK on a free transfer and in the 2025/26 season became part of the squad that won the Greek championship title. In Athens, he recorded 20 matches and one goal, but was not among the main players in coach Marko Nikolic's squad. Transfer data confirms that AEK attracted him without a transfer fee.

Grujic is currently a free agent, and his possible move to Levski would be a serious addition for the Bulgarian champion, given the club's ambitions in European tournaments.

The Serb also has solid international experience. He has made 30 appearances for his country's national team, and his time at Liverpool and Porto has given him experience at the highest European level.

An interesting detail is that the photo that appeared in Greece shows Grujic signing a document under the portrait of Bulgarian football legend Georgi Asparuhov – Gundi. This has further fueled speculation that after his time at AEK, the footballer will continue his career in Sofia.

At this point, Levski has not officially announced the name of its new signing, but the hint published by the club practically points to Grujic.