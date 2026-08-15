Rangers sign 27 players, but club legend speaks of 'gross mismanagement

Rangers have come under serious criticism for their transfer policy, despite the club making a huge number of changes to its squad, reports The Scottish Sun. Former Scottish giants player Andy Halliday described what is happening as “gross level of mismanagement“. According to him, the club has made too many wrong decisions within just a few transfer windows.

In the last year, Rangers have brought in 27 new players, but instead of a stable squad, the result is a serious imbalance. Halliday cited as an example the fact that the team has only one natural left-back, while in other positions there are too many similar players.

The criticism comes at a very unpleasant time. Rangers have only one point from their first two matches in the championship, and elimination from the Europa League in the third qualifying round has further increased the tension around the management.

The failure with the transfer of Kuhaib Drewesh is particularly telling. The club was ready to pay around 7 million pounds, but the deal was not finalized.

According to Halliday, the problem is not only in the specific players, but in the overall philosophy of the selection. Rangers can attract more players, but the question is whether they will actually improve the team.

Against this background, the pressure on the management is growing, and the huge number of transfers in the last year is no longer perceived as a sign of ambition, but as evidence of a lack of a clear strategy.