Manchester City are close to parting ways with Dutch midfielder Tijani Reinders, who is set to continue his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadisiyya. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have made progress in negotiations and the transfer is now in its final stages. The deal is worth around €60m (£51m), with personal terms for the player also agreed.

Reinders joined Manchester City from Milan and spent just one season at the “Etihad“. He made 50 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

His expected departure is part of a major overhaul of City's midfield under new manager Enzo Maresca. The English champions have already signed Elliot Anderson for around £116m, and the transfer of Reinders could provide additional funds for other deals.

The timing of the departure is particularly curious - Reinders will leave City just a year after arriving, with interest from Premier League clubs, but the Dutchman has opted for Al-Qadisiyyah.