Arsenal open new front for Victor Osimhen – Gabriel Martinelli swap possible

Arsenal have started talks with Galatasaray to sign Victor Osimhen, with the transfer situation surrounding the Nigerian striker becoming increasingly interesting. According to the latest information, the London club is discussing several options with the Turkish champion, including a potential player swap, reports The Guardian.

Gabriel Martinelli is at the center of the talks. Galatasaray are showing serious interest in the Brazilian and have already made an offer of around 38.5 million pounds for him. However, Martinelli is not convinced that he wants to continue his career in Turkey and for now prefers to stay at Arsenal.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri is also a possible part of the future deal. The 19-year-old remains highly valued at the Emirates, but his future is also in doubt due to competition in the squad. Mikel Arteta himself has admitted that it is important for Nwaneri to receive enough playing time, which leaves the possibility of a transfer open.

Osimhen has already established himself as one of the most sought-after strikers on the market. He spent the latter part of his career at Galatasaray, and there is interest in him from several big European clubs.

For Arsenal, bringing him in would be a serious investment and a clear signal that the club wants to strengthen its attack. Talks with Galatasaray have already begun, but no final deal has been agreed at the moment.