Michael Carrick admits: Manchester United will not spend £100m on a player

Manchester United have no intention of breaking their own £100m transfer barrier this summer. This was made clear by the words of manager Michael Carrick, who admitted that the club's financial capabilities are important when planning the selection, reports The Guardian. So far, the “Red Devils“ have spent around £85m on new players, including Youri Tielemans and Andre Santos. However, at this stage, the management does not plan to pay £100m or more for a player.

Carrick does not hide his ambitions to strengthen the squad and said that Manchester United must continue to look for new additions if they want to compete with clubs that spend serious amounts.

This puts United in an interesting situation. On the one hand, the team wants to return to the title contenders, and on the other - it does not want to return to the practice of paying huge sums for individual stars.

The case of Marcus Rashford is also indicative. The striker is still owned by United, after playing on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa in the recent period. Relations between him and the club have improved under Carrick, which also opens up the possibility of Rashford becoming part of the squad again.

The manager insists that financial value alone does not determine the quality of a transfer. For United, the task in the final weeks of the transfer window will be to find the right additions without disrupting the financial balance.