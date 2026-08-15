The pilot Charles Leclerc does not expect Ferrari to experience financial difficulties due to its aggressive development program for the SF-26 car in the 2026 Formula 1 season. The Italian team gradually introduces new components almost every race weekend, while some of its main competitors prefer to work with larger packages of improvements that appear at longer intervals. Ferrari's approach has already attracted the attention of other teams and led to speculation that the Scuderia may exhaust the previously authorized expenses under the budget ceiling, reports sportal.bg.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff even suggested that Ferrari may not have enough financial resources to maintain the same pace of development in the second half of the season. However, Maranello defended its strategy. According to Fred Vasseur, the early introduction of improvements allows the team to benefit from them in more races, rather than waiting for large packages towards the end of the campaign.

Leclerc, for his part, said that he had no concerns about the way Ferrari is managing its budget. The Monegasque stressed that he has full confidence in Vasseur and the people responsible for the development and production of the new parts.

“On this issue, I trust Fred more than anything“, commented the Ferrari driver. He added that serious work is needed from the entire team to create and produce the new components as quickly and efficiently as possible, but he is confident that the management is in control of the process.

Ferrari's strategy has already started to yield results. The team is gradually closing the gap to Mercedes, and has also won two races this season, with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton already winning races. By the end of July, Ferrari was second in the constructors' standings.

For the Scuderia, the big challenge remains to maintain the pace of development until the end of the season without exceeding the constraints of the budget ceiling.