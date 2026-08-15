Aris Thessaloniki is preparing an offer for Christian Makun from Levski

Christian Makun may leave Levski this summer, after there is serious interest in the Venezuelan defender from the Greek Aris Thessaloniki. According to information from the Greek publication Gazzetta, the club is looking for a new addition to the center of defense and has placed the defender of the “blues“ among its main targets.

Aris' interest has increased after the poor results in the controls, including the heavy loss to Napoli. The management of the Thessaloniki club is already working on strengthening the defense, and Makun is among the names that have been actively discussed, gong.bg adds.

The 26-year-old footballer has a contract with Levski until the summer of 2027, but according to information, negotiations between the clubs are underway. The Venezuelan was not in Levski's squad for the last matches against Kairat in the Champions League qualifiers, which further intensified speculation about his transfer.

In Greece, they also claim that Makoun himself is open to the possibility of moving to Aris.

In the event of a possible separation, Levski already has an option for his replacement. The capital is talking to Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) about central defender Lucas Ryan, with the idea being to first secure a new player for the position and then close the deal for Makoun.

The Venezuelan has been playing for Levski since 2024 and during this period has recorded 67 matches, four goals and five assists. Before that, he played for Anorthosis in Cyprus, as well as for several MLS clubs – Inter Miami, New England Revolution and Charlotte. Makun was part of the Juventus system as a teenager. He made 13 appearances for the Italian giants' Primavera before continuing his development in the United States.

The defender has 16 caps for the Venezuelan national team, and earlier in his career he also captained the under-20 team.