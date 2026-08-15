Rositsa Dencheva reached the singles final in Serbia

Bulgarian Rositsa Dencheva qualified for the final of the clay tennis tournament in Kuršumlijska Banja, Serbia, which has a prize fund of 60 thousand dollars. The 19-year-old national player for the “Billie Jean King Cup“ overcame the representative of the hosts Luna Vujović with 7:6(7), 6:4 in a match that lasted an hour and 44 minutes, BTA reports.

Dencheva had to make up for a 2:4 deficit in the first set, but managed to turn the score around and reach 5:4. In the end, the Bulgarian won the set after a contested tiebreak.

In the second set, she started strongly and led 4:0, but Vujović managed to equalize for 4:4. However, Dencheva remained focused at the end and won the next two games to close out the match.

The Bulgarian's opponent in the final will be determined by the match between Serbia's Mia Ristic and Italy's Matilde Paoletti.

Dencheva will have another chance for a title in Kurshumliyska Banya. Later today, she will also play in the doubles final together with Russia's Varvara Panshina. The two will face the Chinese pair of Li Zunyu and Feng Shou.