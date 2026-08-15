Ferran Torres is officially a new player for Paris Saint-Germain. The European champions paid €50m to Barcelona for the Spanish striker, who signed a contract until the summer of 2031. Torres was the big hero for Spain at the World Cup after scoring the winning goal in extra time against Argentina in the final in New Jersey.

The 26-year-old arrived at Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022 and has made 207 appearances and scored 65 goals for the Catalans. However, due to serious competition in the attack, he started 94 of those matches from the bench.

At PSG, Torres will wear the No. 9 shirt and will once again work with Luis Enrique. He is the French champions' fourth signing of the summer. "I am happy to start a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to help the team win as many trophies as possible," Torres said.

Barcelona, meanwhile, continue to change their attack after the departures of Torres and Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans have brought in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, while Bradley Barcola could leave PSG for Liverpool.