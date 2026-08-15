Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has drawn up his ideal Arsenal line-up for the 2026/27 season, including two big stars who are not yet part of the team, writes “TalkSPORT”. Bent puts David Raya in goal, and the defense is made up of Jurien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel and Ricardo Calafiori.

In the midfield are Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard, although Bent admits he would also like to find a place for Eberechi Eze.

The most interesting is the attack. Bent chooses Bukayo Saka on the right, Bradley Barcola on the left and Julian Alvarez up top. This leaves Victor Gökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli out of his ideal squad.

Barcola has been linked with Arsenal again after informing PSG that he has no intention of renewing his contract. Liverpool also continue to show serious interest in the Frenchman.

The situation surrounding Alvarez is even more complicated. The striker wants a transfer to Barcelona, but Atletico Madrid refuse to sell him to the Catalans. Arsenal are monitoring the situation, although the Argentine prefers to stay in Spain.

If the “Gunners“ manage to attract the two, Bent believes that this could give the team the necessary impetus for long-term dominance in the Premier League.