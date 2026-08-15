Juventus refocus on signing PSG goalkeeper

Juventus have started work on signing a new goalkeeper, and among the main options is Lucas Chevalier from Paris Saint-Germain. According to “Sportmediaset” Turin have made first contact for the 24-year-old Frenchman and hope to take advantage of their good relationship with PSG. It was they who helped Juventus finalize the return of Randal Colo Moani.

Chevalier has failed to fully impress during the season under the leadership of Luis Enrique and could be available on favorable terms. This further increases the interest of the “Bianconeri“.

Juventus continue to monitor Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham, while Anatoly Trubin is also on the list. However, the Ukrainian has a high price tag and serious competition for his signature.

Zion Suzuki's name is no longer among Juventus' options. The club must first finalize the transfer of John Lucumi from Bologna, after which the goalkeeping position will become the main priority.