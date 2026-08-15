Mikel Arteta has reassured Arsenal fans about his future, saying he is “extremely happy“ at the “Emirates“ and has no intention of leaving the club. The 44-year-old Spaniard is entering the final year of his contract but talks over a new deal are not urgent. Arsenal's management have already made extending the deal a priority.

“Fans shouldn't worry about any of that. I want to be here, I'm extremely happy and I'm very grateful to be working with the people I'm working with. When we have the opportunity, we'll figure it out“, said Arteta.

The Spaniard took over at Arsenal in December 2019 and has already won 213 of his 353 games in charge. Last season, he ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title and also led the Gunners to their second Champions League final in their history.

Arteta can add another trophy to his collection on Sunday when Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield. The Gunners have won the last five editions of the trophy they have competed in.