CSKA parted ways with Adrian Lapeña after 49 matches for the club

CSKA has ended its relationship with Spanish defender Adrian Lapeña, the club officially announced. The two parties have reached an agreement to part ways by mutual consent. The 30-year-old defender joined the “reds“ in early 2025 and during his time at the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium recorded 49 matches in all tournaments. In them, Lapeña scored once.

The Spaniard was among the players with more experience in CSKA's defense, but in recent months he has gradually lost his position in the squad. His last appearance with the capital team was at the end of May against Ludogorets.

In its official statement, CSKA thanked Lapeña for his time spent at the club and wished him success in the next stage of his career. The parting with the Spaniard is another change in CSKA's lineup during the summer transfer period, in which the management continues to restructure the team.