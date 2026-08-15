Jurgen Klopp officially takes charge of Germany

Jurgen Klopp has officially taken over as Germany's national team coach. The 59-year-old takes over as coach of the Bundesliga team on August 15 after the German Football Association (DFB) announced his appointment in July. Klopp has signed a contract until 2030, meaning he will lead Germany at Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. He succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after Germany's exit from the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool coach is returning to coaching after a period as head of football at Red Bull. For his new challenge with the national team, he will work with a team that includes Peter Kravitz, Pep Leenders and Sven Bender.

Klopp's first official match in charge of Germany will be on September 24, when the Bundesteam visits the Netherlands in the Nations League. Three days later, the Germans will host Greece, and in October, there are more matches against Serbia and Greece.

In his presentation, Klopp said that he wants to restore enthusiasm around the national team and build a squad with more intensity and desire to play. According to him, football can have an impact far beyond the pitch and unite society.

His appointment comes at a time when Germany is trying to regain its position after a series of disappointing performances at World Cups. Expectations are high for Klopp, and his first decisions about the squad will show whether a serious change in the face of the Bundesteam is beginning.