Aston Villa set their sights on Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa are interested in Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma, after his expected transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has been questioned. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Suzuki and the French champion have become complicated due to a disagreement over the commission of the player's agents, reports BTA.

The representatives of the 23-year-old Japanese international have requested additional remuneration, which was not included in the initial agreement. This has caused dissatisfaction on the part of PSG and has called into question the finalization of the deal.

The situation has attracted the attention of Aston Villa. The Birmingham club has already contacted Parma and Suzuki's representatives to explore the possibility of the goalkeeper moving to the Premier League.

A possible signing of Suzuki could also have an impact on the future of Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina international is a transfer target for Juventus, but Aston Villa are reluctant to let him go before they have found a reliable replacement.

That is why a possible deal for Suzuki could open the door for Martinez to Turin. Juventus have been monitoring the situation surrounding the world champion with Argentina for some time, and his transfer largely depends on whether Villa can find a solution for the goalkeeper.

For now, negotiations for Suzuki are ongoing, but the failure of his expected move to PSG has opened up new opportunities for Premier League clubs.