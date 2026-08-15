Rositsa Dencheva triumphs in doubles in Kuršumlijska Banja

Bulgarian tennis player Rositsa Dencheva added a new trophy to her assets after winning the doubles competition at the clay court tournament in Kuršumlijska Banja, Serbia, with a prize fund of 60 thousand dollars. The 19-year-old national player for the “Billie Jean King Cup” and her Russian partner Varvara Panshina triumphed in the final against the second-seeded Chinese Li Zunyu and Feng Shao. The Bulgarian-Russian tandem prevailed 6:4, 7:5 after an hour and 42 minutes of play.

Dencheva and Panshina had difficulties at the beginning of the first set and were behind 3:4, but managed to turn the tide by winning the next three games and closing the set with 6:4.

In the second set, the two reached 5:4 and were given the opportunity to serve for the title. However, the Chinese women returned the break and tied. Dencheva and Panshina did not allow this to change the outcome of the match and took the last two games to win the set 7:5, and with it the trophy.

For Dencheva, the day turned out to be extremely successful, as she had earlier also reached the singles final. The Bulgarian defeated the home team's representative Luna Vujovic 7:6(7), 6:4.

In the battle for the singles title, Dencheva will face another Serbian player - Mia Ristic, who is ranked No. 3 in the main draw.