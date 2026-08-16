Petar Mitsin is in the 400m final in Paris

Petar Mitsin will participate in the 400m freestyle final at the European Swimming Championships in Paris. The Bulgarian set the seventh time in the heats – 3:46.28 minutes, which secured him a place among the top eight, BTA reports.

Mitsin swam in the last, seventh heat, together with Olympic champion Leon Marchand and the world record holder in the discipline Lucas Martens. The Bulgarian athlete finished third in the heat, behind Marchand and Belgian Luca Envo. Mitsin, however, managed to overtake Martens, who finished fourth.

Thus, the Bulgarian secured the only final for our country in Paris so far. Before him, Gabriela Georgieva reached the semifinals of the 200m backstroke. The fastest in the heats was the German Oliver Klemet, who gave a time of 3:45.22 minutes.

The other Bulgarian representative in the discipline, Miroslav Terziev, was supposed to start in the third heat, but did not start.

The 400-meter freestyle final is tonight at 20:21 Bulgarian time, with Mitsin facing the eight best swimmers in the discipline.