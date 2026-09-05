05.00 Tennis: US Open Eurosport 2
10.30 Formula 3, sprint for the Italian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
11.50 Porsche Supercup, qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
13.30 Golf, European Tour MAX Sport 1
13.30 Formula 1, third practice for the Italian Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
14.00 Kaiserslautern – Darmstadt Diema Sport
14.30 Newcastle – Bormenut Diema Sport 2
14.30 Preston – Blackburn Nova Sport
15.15 Formula 2, Italian Grand Prix sprint Diema Sport 3
15.45 Cycling: Tour of Spain, stage 14 Eurosport 1
16.00 Volleyball, Todor Salparov benefit BTV
16.00 Fiorentina – Torino MAX Sport 3
16.00 Volleyball, Turkey – Serbia, women MAX Sport 2, BTV Action
16.30 Hoffenheim – Borussia (D) Diema Sport
17.00 Manchester City – Coventry Diema Sport 2
17.00 Brighton – Leeds Nova Sport
17.00 Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix Qualification Diema Sport 3
17.15 Athletic – Atletico MAX Sport 4
17.30 Tennis: US Open Eurosport 2
18.45 Tennis: US Open Eurosport 1
19.00 Spartak – CSKA Diema Sport
19.00 Inter – Napoli MAX Sport 3
19.00 Volleyball, Poland – Italy, Women MAX Sport 2, BTV Action
19.30 Rayo Vallecano – Santander MAX Sport 4
19.30 Hull – Aston Villa Diema Sport 2
19.30 Schalke – Bayern Diema Sport 3
19.30 Senshi, Gala Evening from Varna MAX Sport 1
21.00 AEK – Aris Nova Sport
21.00 Athletics, Diamond League, Brussels MAX One
21.15 Levski – CSKA 1948 Diema Sport
21.45 Roma – Atalanta MAX Sport 3
21.45 Nice – Le Mans Diema Sport 3
22.00 Villarreal -. Deportivo MAX Sport 4
22.00 Swansea – Wrexham Diema Sport 2
22.00 UFC, Hooker vs. Parnas MAX Sport 2
Sports on TV on Saturday (September 5)
Here's what we can watch today
Sep 5, 2026 07:57 47
05.00 Tennis: US Open Eurosport 2