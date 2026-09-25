The French national team started its participation in the new season of the League of Nations with a victory, prevailing 1:0 over Turkey as a guest in a match from the first round of Group 1 in League A. The match, played in Kocaeli, marked the official debut of the legend Zinedine Zidane at the helm of the “Roosters“.

The decisive moment in the match came in the 54th minute, when the Turkish defense made a fatal mistake in bringing the ball out. Michael Oliseh quickly controlled and brought out Kylian Mbappe, who scored with a precise shot for 0:1. However, the joy for the captain was overshadowed – at the moment of the shot, the Real Madrid star was injured and five minutes later he was forced to be replaced by Desiree Due.

At the end of the match, the hosts were left with a man less. In the 87th minute, after the intervention of the VAR system, goalkeeper Urcan Cakir received a direct red card for playing with a hand outside the penalty area, which stopped a goal attack by Bradley Barcola. In the other match in the group, Belgium defeated Italy 2:0.