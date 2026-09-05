Karalis won the diamond trophy after Duplantis' injury

Emmanuel Karalis won his first diamond trophy in the pole vault after triumphing in the Diamond League final in Brussels. The Greek athlete, who ranks second in the all-time rankings in the discipline, achieved success with a result of 6.12 meters, reports Sportal.bg. Karalis cleared the height on his third attempt, thus improving the tournament record previously held by Armand Duplantis. The Swede had achieved 6.11 meters last year. After his successful attempt, the Greek athlete decided not to continue with jumps of 6.22 meters.

Duplantis, who is the big favorite in the discipline, was unable to participate in the final. The Swede suffered an injury during the warm-up and subsequently withdrew from the competition. Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen finished second in the pole vault with a jump of 5.82 meters. Australian Curtis Marshall achieved the same result, finishing third.

In the women's triple jump, the diamond trophy went to Sally Sarr of Senegal. The bronze medalist at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń this winter recorded a jump of 14.96 meters in a headwind of 0.3 m/s.