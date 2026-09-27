Israel files complaint against Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov

Amidst political tension before the match with Ireland, the Israeli Football Association officially filed a complaint with UEFA over the controversial sending off of striker Said Abu Farhi in the match against Austria (1:3), reported "Tema Sport".

Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov showed Abu Farhi a second yellow card for the way the player celebrated his goal in the 1:3 loss in Linz. The match was from Group 3 of Division B in the League of Nations.

The incident occurred after Abu Farhi scored the equalizer for Israel. The 20-year-old striker headed for the corner flag and performed his traditional joy, which includes a movement resembling a blow with a billiard cue and firing a rifle. It was his second yellow card and he had to leave the field.

According to football rules, a player can be penalized for celebrating a goal if it is provocative, mocking or inciting. The complaint was announced by the head of the Israel Football Association's information department, Shlomi Barzel, during a press conference before the match with Ireland.

„We claim that the first yellow card was given incorrectly, and the second was due to a misunderstanding on the part of the refereeing team. "Everyone knows that this is his usual joy, which imitates a movement from snooker," Barzel said.

The Israeli association insists that the refereeing team did not understand the context of the celebration and made the wrong decision.

In its complaint to UEFA, the Israeli side points out that the first yellow card for Abu Farhi was undeserved, and the second was the result of a misunderstanding of the situation. The association also emphasizes that the celebration is a trademark of the footballer and was not intended to provoke the opponent. UEFA's decision on the case is now awaited.