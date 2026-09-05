Spartak 1918 (Varna) and CSKA finished 1:1 in a match from the eighth round of the First League. The two goals fell in the first half, and the draw ended CSKA's series of five consecutive victories, BTA reports. The guests took the lead in the 18th minute. Bruno Jordao brought Angelo Martino from the left into the penalty area, and he found Ioannis Pitas with a pass parallel to the goal line. The CSKA striker was accurate from close range for 0:1. Spartak (Varna), however, reacted quickly and reached an equalizing goal in the 33rd minute. Boubacar Hanne received the ball after a combination with Jota Lopez and with a diagonal shot beat Fyodor Lapouhov for 1:1.

The hosts had the first good chance of the match in the eighth minute, when Jota Lopez shot from about 20 meters, but the CSKA goalkeeper intervened. Before that, Stefano Sensi had also tested Plamen Iliev.

CSKA could have taken the lead again immediately after the break. In the 47th minute, Leandro Godoy headed a cross from the right, but Iliev saved, and in the added time, Sensi failed to find the goal.

In the 50th minute, Godoy scored a goal that was disallowed due to offside. A little later, Sensi was close to scoring again, but his shot went wide.

By the end, both teams had opportunities for the winning goal. James Eto'o shot inaccurately from a volley after a corner, and in the 76th minute Deyan Lozev broke through on the right flank and crossed dangerously to Angel Gomez, whose shot was saved by Lapouhov.

In the final minutes, Catalin Itou could also have brought the three points to the hosts, but his header after a corner went over the goal.

Spartak (Varna) recorded a second consecutive draw and now has nine points. CSKA broke its five-game winning streak and remains with 17 points, but also has a game in hand.