Manchester City continue unbeaten run after narrow win over Coventry

Manchester City recorded a third consecutive Premier League victory after winning 1-0 at home against Coventry in a match from the third round of the English championship. Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute. Antoine Semenyo became an assistant for the Norwegian striker, who brought the valuable three points to the hosts. With the success, Manchester City continued their impressive series against newcomers in the Premier League. The team now has 31 consecutive games without defeat against promoted teams. City has a full asset of nine points after their first three matches and temporarily leads the standings.

In another match, Leeds finished 1-1 as a guest of Brighton. Bulgarian international Iliya Gruev did not take part as he continues his recovery from injury. Leeds took the lead in the 15th minute through Jaden Bogle, but Luka Vušković equalized for the hosts in the 71st minute. After the draw, Leeds occupy eighth place with five points.

Tottenham also failed to win, after drawing 0-0 at Nottingham Forest. For the Londoners, this is the first point won since the start of the season.

Crystal Palace won 3-2 as a guest of Fulham in the London derby on Saturday.