Inter made an impressive comeback against Napoli

Inter Milan achieved an impressive comeback against Napoli and won 3:2 at home in one of the derbies of the third round in Serie A, reports BTA. The champions were two goals behind in the second half, but managed to turn the tide of the match with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, before the Argentine striker brought the victory to the hosts in added time.

Napoli took the lead five minutes into the second half. Matteo Politano scored for 0:1, and in the 53rd minute Rasmus Hoylund doubled the visitors' lead.

However, Inter reacted immediately. Just three minutes after Napoli's second goal, Lautaro Martinez reduced the deficit after an assist from Federico Dimarco.

The hosts continued to search for an equalizer and their efforts paid off in the 82nd minute. Marcus Thuram took advantage of a difficult situation and managed to send the ball into the goal to make it 2:2.

The drama occurred at the very beginning of added time. Lautaro Martinez found himself in the right place in the added time and scored his second goal of the match, bringing a complete turnaround for Inter.

After the success, Inter Milan remains with a full asset of nine points and leads the provisional standings in Serie A. Napoli is in 13th place with three points.