Legendary midfielder Luka Modric will continue to defend the colors of Croatia after being included in the squad for the upcoming matches of the League of Nations, the Croatian Football Association announced, quoted by BTA. Modric, who will turn 41 on September 9, continues to be an important part of the national team, despite his advanced footballing age. The midfielder has been playing for Milan since the summer of 2025, after spending 13 seasons at Real Madrid and becoming one of the most successful footballers in the history of the Spanish giant.

With Real Madrid, Modric won the Champions League six times, the Club World Cup five times and the UEFA Super Cup five times. The Croatian has four more La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and five Spanish Super Cups.

The biggest individual recognition of his career came in 2018, when Modric received the France Football Ballon d'Or for the best footballer in the world.

“Of course, I am extremely happy with Luka's decision, because we all know what he is and what he means to Croatia both on and off the pitch. I am especially pleased that after 14 years we will work together again and we share the strong desire for Croatia to become a high-quality, successful team and on a par with the best in the world“, said coach Slaven Bilic, quoted by BTA.

During his career, Modric has also played for Tottenham, Zrinski Mostar, Dinamo Zagreb and Inter Zaprešić. The midfielder has 202 caps for Croatia, scoring 29 goals and providing 32 assists. With the national team, he won silver medals at the 2018 World Cup, bronze at the 2022 World Cup and triumphed in the 2023 Nations League.

At the 2026 World Cup, Modrić made four appearances for Croatia.

The team has four Nations League matches to play during the next international break. Croatia will visit the Czech Republic on September 26 and Spain on September 29, then host England on October 3 and play Spain again on October 6.