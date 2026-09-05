Richard Hughes leaves Liverpool

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes has left the club after two years in the role, with his next challenge expected to be at Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. Hughes, 47, arrived at “Anfield“ in June 2024 from Bournemouth, having been brought in by Michael Edwards. He played a key role in Liverpool's transition after the end of the Jurgen Klopp era.

During his tenure, the club won their 20th English title in the 2024/25 season, and Hughes was also instrumental in selecting Arne Slott as Klopp's successor. After parting ways with Slott, he was also involved in the appointment of Andoni Iraola. Hughes also oversaw a serious transfer policy. Among the big deals during his time were the signings of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola. According to British media, the total transfer costs during his stay are around 670 million pounds.

However, his departure comes against a backdrop of serious criticism of the selection and balance of the squad. Last season, Liverpool failed to defend their title, and problems with the depth of the squad and some transfer decisions were among the reasons for the dissatisfaction around the club.

Hughes' decision was not sudden. According to the “Guardian“ he informed the management earlier in the year that he intended to leave, but stayed until the end of the transfer window to complete the summer deals.

His next stop is expected to be Al Hilal, where he could reunite with his former Bournemouth colleague Simon Francis, who is already working at the Saudi club. Liverpool have already begun the process of finding his replacement.