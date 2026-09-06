Yuri Fernandes won the SENSHI 33 Grand Prix tournament after three knockouts

Portuguese Yuri Fernandes became the big winner in the SENSHI 33 fight gala, which was held on the beach in the resort complex “St. St. Constantine and Elena“ near Varna, BTA reported. Fernandes won the first Grand Prix tournament in the light heavyweight category up to 95 kilograms in impressive fashion, recording three knockout victories in the first round.

In the final, the Portuguese defeated the Italian Ramon Quirini in less than 90 seconds. Before that, he eliminated Romanian Yuri Farkas and Moldovan Alexandru Burduia, with both of his rivals not being able to last long in the ring.

In the battle for third place, Tunisian Sharif Ben Mabrouk won against Argentine Pablo Molina by decision.

Bulgarian participant in the Grand Prix tournament Eduard Aleksanyan was eliminated in the quarterfinals. He received a heavy calf kick at the end of the first round against Yuri Farkas, after which he fell to the ground and left the ring, unable to step on his injured leg.

The Bulgarian competitors still recorded two victories in the additional superfights. In the 75 kg category, Julien Rykov decisively defeated Spaniard Danyuc Mihail and continued his impressive streak in SENSHI with a sixth victory in six matches.

In the 70 kg category, Simeon Nakovski won against another Spaniard – Pedro Granjo, in his debut for the circuit. In the same category, Ognyan Mirchev lost to Greek Yannis Eminov by decision.

The next edition of the fight gala – SENSHI 34, will be held on December 5. It will offer a Grand Prix tournament in heavyweight.

Results from SENSHI 33:

Grand Prix tournament – light heavyweight up to 95 kg

Final:

Yuri Fernandes (Portugal) – Ramon Quirini (Italy) – victory for Fernandes by knockout in the first round.

Third place match:

Sharif Ben Mabrouk (Tunisia) – Pablo Molina (Argentina) – victory for Ben Mabrouk on points.

Semifinals:

Iuri Farcas (Romania) – Iuri Fernandes (Portugal) – victory for Fernandes by knockout in the first round.

Sharif Ben Mabrouk (Tunisia) – Ramon Quirini (Italy) – victory for Quirini on points.

Quarterfinals:

Iuri Farcas (Romania) – Eduard Aleksanyan (Bulgaria) – victory for Farcas by knockout in the first round.

Iuri Fernandes (Portugal) – Alexandru Burduia (Moldova) – Fernandes won by knockout in the first round.

Sharif Ben Mabrouk (Tunisia) – Emin Özer (Turkey) – Ben Mabrouk won by points.

Ramon Quirini (Italy) – Ali Nasser (Germany) – Quirini won by knockout in the second round.

Reserve fights:

Mike Kenna (DR Congo) – Pablo Molina (Argentina) – Molina won after Kenna withdrew due to injury.

Agon Bellacha (Germany) – Dirik Binendijk (Nigeria) – Binendijk won by points.

Additional fight for the small final:

Dirik Binendijk (Nigeria) – Pablo Molina (Argentina) – victory for Molina by knockout in the second round.

Superfights – up to 70 kg:

Yannis Eminov (Greece) – Ognyan Mirchev (Bulgaria) – victory for Eminov on points.

Pedro Granjo (Spain) – Simeon Nakovski (Bulgaria) – victory for Nakovski on points.

Superfight – up to 75 kg:

Danyuts Mihail (Spain) – Julien Rykov (Bulgaria) – victory for Rykov.