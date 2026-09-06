CSKA 1948 reshuffle after defeat by Levski

Alexander Alexandrov is no longer the head coach of CSKA 1948, reports Sportal.bg. The decision of the management was communicated to the specialist shortly after the 0:1 loss to Levski at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium. The defeat left CSKA 1948 in fourth position in the provisional standings. The team is already eight points behind Levski, who are the leaders in the championship.

The possibility of Aleksandrov being dismissed in the event of a defeat by Levski was discussed even before the match. After the negative result, the management made a final decision to terminate their work with the coach.

His post will be taken by the previous assistant coach Ognyan Mladenov. The new head coach completed his education in Canada and is fluent in English and French. In his coaching career, Mladenov led Oborishte (Panagyurishte).